SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Manchester City can stretch its lead in the English Premier League to five points by beating Bournemouth at home. A win would put more pressure on second-place Liverpool ahead of Sunday's Merseyside derby. Among the other five games, Manchester United is away to struggling Southampton. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT, photos. Plus separates on Saturday's six EPL games.

BOX--WILDER-FURY

LOS ANGELES — Deontay Wilder takes on Britain's Tyson Fury in the most compelling heavyweight title fight in recent years. Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) defends his WBC belt in the toughest matchup of his deliberate career against fellow unbeaten Fury (27-0, 19 KOs), who has rescued his own derailed career. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Main event starts around 0445 GMT.

OLY--BOXING'S FUTURE

TOKYO — The International Olympic Committee wants boxing to be held at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That much we know. But IOC President Thomas Bach could not give an ironclad promise on Saturday that it will happen when the Olympics open in just over 20 months. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid hosts Valencia as it looks to move closer the top of the standings in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Second-place Lyon looks to follow up a fine performance against Manchester City in the Champions League with a win at fourth-place Lille. Elsewhere, Thierry Henry's struggling Monaco needs a home win against third-place Montpellier to have a chance of moving out of the relegation zone. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund hopes to extend its Bundesliga lead with a win at home over Freiburg, while Bayern Munich is chasing its first win in four league games at Werder Bremen. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

OLY--IOC HUMAN RIGHTS

TOKYO — The IOC has set up an advisory committee on human rights chaired by Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the former U.N. high commissioner for human rights. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CRI--BANGLADESH-WEST INDIES

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh reduced West Indies to 75-5 at stumps after racking up 508 Saturday in its first innings on Day 2 of the second test. SENT: 430 words.

CRI--CRICKET AUSTRALIA XI-INDIA

SYDNEY — The only tour match India had before the start of a four-test series against Australia ended in a draw Saturday. But the visitors lost in several areas. SENT: 180 words, photos.

GLF--AUSTRALIAN PGA

GOLD COAST, Australia — Defending champion Cameron Smith shot a 5-under 67 Saturday to increase his lead to three strokes over Marc Leishman after three rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines. SENT: 150 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SUPER-G

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado — Weather permitting, Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria will try to win another World Cup super-G race on the Birds of Prey course Saturday. There's a storm moving through the area that could hamper the race. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Race starts at 1800 GMT.

SNOOKER-MATCH-FIXING-CHINESE PLAYERS

BRISTOL, England — Two Chinese snooker players have been handed long bans for fixing matches. SENT: 190 words.

FBN--CHIEFS-HUNT VIDEO

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night after video surfaced that showed the NFL's reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FBC--T25-CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

Before the College Football Playoff field is set, there is one last chance to make a case to the selection committee. No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 Ohio State both need to win Saturday — and they should both be rooting for Alabama. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 200 words, photos. Will be updated with the day's games.

— FBC--T25-CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook fell a rebound short of a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 124-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. SENT: 930 words, photo.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson scored again before being ejected, Nicklas Backstrom had a hat trick and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to seven games. SENT: 500 words, photo.

SWM--US WINTER NATIONALS

GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Katie Ledecky won the 200-meter freestyle Friday night at the USA Swimming Winter National Championships, holding off Olympic teammate and training partner Simone Manuel for her third title in three days. By Marc Pruitt. SENT: 470 words.

