In the wake of his death, everyone is sharing this touching handwritten note penned by former president George H.W. Bush.

Social media users are sharing a touching handwritten note former US president George H.W. Bush penned to Bill Clinton, who defeated him after one term in 1992.

In the gracious message, dated Jan 20, 1993, Mr Bush wrote: "When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.

In 2009, President George W. Bush, centre, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, second left, and former presidents, George H.W. Bush, left, Bill Clinton, second right and Jimmy Carter. Photo / AP

"I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.

Advertisement

"There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course.

"You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

"Your success is now our country's success. I am rooting hard for you."

The note received a lot of attention during and after the presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the lead-up to the 2016 election, after Mr Trump refused to say he would accept the results if his opponent won.

It's now going viral again, with people describing it as a class act and the act of a "true statesman".

“You will be our president when you read this note. Your success now is our country’s success. I will be rooting hard for you.”

~George HW Bush to Bill Clinton https://t.co/uD8VYIgf8p — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 1, 2018

I was luckier than most to get to spend more time than I should have with this fine American - in Maine and in Houston. President Bush dedicated his life to public service, respected the office, and no one could question his love of country and his commitment to all Americans. pic.twitter.com/MQAwjtoEug — Jon Davidson (@JonDavidson_) December 1, 2018

This is a hand-written letter George H.W. Bush famously left for Bill Clinton on his first day in office. People, this is what class looks like. This is how a U.S. president is supposed to carry himself. pic.twitter.com/Ty4tL8V5XC — Scott J. Adams ☘️ (@SJAdams) December 1, 2018

Mr Bush has died just a few months after losing his "beloved" wife of 73 years, Barbara.

The couple's son George W. Bush, also a former American president, issued a statement on Saturday (AEDT) paying tribute to his father.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear dad has died," he said.

"George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.

"The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

His death comes just months after his wife of 73 years and revered first lady, Barbara died.

It was revealed at Barbara's funeral in April that her husband had been hospitalised at the same time as her.

George H.W. Bush, then candidate for the Republican nomination for the US Senate, and his wife Barbara at his headquarters in Houston. Photo / AP

"I think Dad got sick on purpose so that he could be with her," Jeb Bush said during his eulogy to his mother.

George Snr was admitted back into hospital the day after Barbara's funeral when an existing infection spread to his blood.

He also spent time at Southern Maine Health care in May after he experienced fatigue and low blood pressure.

Barbara first met George Snr when she was 17 years old and they married in January 1945, when she was 19.

They had six children and were married longer than any presidential couple in American history.

President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush. Photo / AP

The Bushes were renowned for having a happy marriage, which was underscored with gentle good humour.

George Jr revealed that a "crowning achievement" of his father, who was fond of coming up with nicknames for friends and family, was anointing Barbara, "The Silver Fox" in honour of her snowy white hair.

Upon her death, a spokesman for George Sr said he was "broken-hearted to lose his beloved wife of 73 years. He held her hand all day today and was at her side when she left this good Earth."