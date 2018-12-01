Editors:

The Associated Press is taking a broad look at the life and influence of President George H.W. Bush, the nation's 41st president. The AP is also gathering reflections from those who knew him best.

HOUSTON — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander who as president evicted Iraqi troops from Kuwait in the 1991 Gulf War and emerged with sky-high approval ratings, then was run out of office after voters struggling in a weak economy perceived him as out of touch, has died. He was 94 (born June 12, 1924). The genteel World War II hero also presided over the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War while president. By Mike Graczyk. SENT: 2,278 words, photo, video.

OBIT-GEORGE HW BUSH-ABRIDGED.

GEORGE HW BUSH-THINGS TO KNOW.

GEORGE HW BUSH-QUOTATIONS.

GEORGE HW BUSH-BIO BOX.

OBIT-GEORGE HW BUSH-A LIFE

HOUSTON — He was the man who sought a "kinder, and gentler nation," and the one who sternly invited Americans to read his lips — he would not raise taxes. He was the popular leader of a mighty coalition that dislodged Iraq from Kuwait, and was turned out of the presidency after a single term. Blue-blooded and genteel, he was elected in one of the nastiest campaigns in recent history. George Herbert Walker Bush was many things, including only the second American to see his son follow him into the nation's highest office. But more than anything else, he was a believer in government service. Few men or women have served America in more capacities than the man known as "Poppy." By Michael Graczyk. SENT: 2,370 words, photos, video.

GEORGE HW BUSH-KUWAIT

AL-JAHRA, Kuwait — The legacy of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in the Middle East takes root in the 100-hour ground war that routed Iraqi forces in Kuwait in 1991. The Gulf War saw U.S.-led forces expel the occupying Iraqi troops of dictator Saddam Hussein. It gave birth to the network of military bases America now operates across the Persian Gulf. However, Bush ultimately would leave the Shiite and Kurdish insurgents he urged to rise up against Saddam in 1991 to face the dictator's wrath alone. That led to thousands of deaths. The mixed picture extended also to his son. By Hussain Al-Qatari and John Gambrell.

GEORGE HW BUSH-REMEMBERING BUSH

WASHINGTON — George Bush was a man with a matchless resume — combat pilot, diplomat, vice president, then president of the United States — but great communicator was not on the list. That was Ronald Reagan. "Fluency in English is not something I'm often accused of," he once said, demonstrating the point. Nor was he given to the grand designs he once dismissed as "the vision thing." He was a pragmatist, no showman. That was a style that worked for a term but not when he sought a second, losing, he thought, because he wasn't "a good enough communicator." By AP Special Correspondent Walter Mears.

GEORGE HW BUSH-TRUMP

WASHINGTON — Their presidencies separated by a single generation, the nation's 41st and 45th presidents shared little in personality or worldview. President Donald Trump's brand is defined by material success, unrestrained aggression toward his rivals and disdain for traditional coalitions at home and abroad. President H.W. Bush worked to lead with humility, moral principle and a spirit of unity. A veteran GOP operative says the former president's death marks "the end of a culture — a culture of civility." By Steve Peoples.

GEORGE HW BUSH-HUMANITARIAN

DALLAS — Sending U.S. troops to help starving people in Somalia. Teaming up with the rival who ousted him from the White House to help victims of natural disasters. Creating a program that has honored thousands of American volunteers. It was all part of President George H.W. Bush's vision for creating a "kinder, gentler nation" during his political and personal life. Here's a look at some of Bush's better known volunteer and humanitarian work. By Jamie Stengle.

GEORGE HW BUSH-FAMILY LEGACY

AUSTIN, Texas — The Kennedys had their New England coastal hideaway in Hyannis Port, a Camelot-like mystique and a political godfather in Joseph P. Kennedy. For the country's other political dynasty — the Bushes — it was a summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, and the West Texas oil patch that created a mix of Yale blue-blood and backcountry cowboy, and their own patriarch in George H.W. Bush. The Bush family has for more than a century helped shape the American business and energy sectors, as well as politics. By Will Weissert.

GEORGE HW BUSH-FAMILY TREE.

GEORGE HW BUSH-FATHER AND SON

WASHINGTON — George Herbert Walker Bush and George W. Bush had only so much in common as presidents. They shared one big thing besides name, family and party, though. They were both conservatives for their time. Very different times. They were the nation's second father-son presidents, and so much of our memories of HW Bush are shaped by the actions of his son — especially in the ties both men have to American wars fought in the Middle East. By Cal Woodward.

BUSH-INTERSECTIONS.

GEORGE HW BUSH-KENNEBUNKPORT

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Former President George H.W. Bush will be remembered for his jogs along the rocky coast, playing fast-paced golf, fishing from his speedboat and transforming this seaside village into the "Summer White House." But he'll also be remembered for lasting friendships in this town that he'd visited since he was a boy. By David Sharp.

GEORGE HW BUSH-TIMELINE.

— NYGB813 — In this June 6, 1964, file photo George H.W. Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news.

— NYGB816 — In this Nov. 21, 1990 file photo, President George H.W. Bush is greeted by King Fahd as he arrives in Saudi Arabia. At right is first lady Barbara Bush.

— NYGB814 — In this Aug. 24, 1992, file photo, President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with their dog Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House.

— NYGB821 — In this Feb. 6, 2007, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush arrives at the 2007 Ronald Reagan Freedom Award gala dinner held in his honor in Beverly Hills, Calif.

— NYGB819 — In this Nov. 10, 2007, file photo provided by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, former President George H.W. Bush free falls with Golden Knights parachute team member Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, as he makes a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas.

— NYGB825 — In this April 21, 2018 file photo, former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston.

