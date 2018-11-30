LONDON (AP) — A 7-year-old Scottish boy who sent a birthday card to his father in heaven has received a heart-warming reply.

A Royal Mail official responded to Jase Hyndman after seeing the card addressed: "Mr. Postman, Can you take this to heaven for my dad's birthday."

The Royal Mail's Sean Milligan wrote back, saying, "This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects on route to heaven. However, please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered."

Jase's mother, Teri Copland, posted images of the letters on Facebook, which have been shared more than 260,000 times.

Copland says, "I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got the card. ... You've just restored my faith in humanity."