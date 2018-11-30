Tiffany Trump is dating a new billionaire contruction heir from Nigeria - a country her father referred to as a 's**thole' earlier this year.

Page Six reports that the youngest first daughter brought Michael Boulos, heir of multibillion dollar Nigerian conglomerate Boulos Enterprises, to Thanksgiving dinner at Trumps' Mar-a-Lago.

The pair were spotted in September attending a Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week, while Tiffany wore a baby blue dress and sat alongside her new beau, reports Daily Mail.

Despite their public appearance, a source tells Page Six Tiffany is "happy she has so far been able to keep this with Michael under the radar".

"She introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family," the source said.

"There was no mention of the president's unfortunate comment about African nations," they added.

The pair met on vacation in Mykonos this summer just after the 25-year-old called it quits with ex-boyfriend Ross Mechanic in the spring, whom she met while attending University of Pennsylvania.

Boulos' family is of Lebanese descent and was raised in Lagos but is now based in London, Page Six reports.

The company specializing in cars, construction and retail.

A source has confirmed to Page Six that the man Tiffany Trump was spotted with during a New York Fashion Week show in September is her new boyfriend Michael Boulos. Photo / Getty Images

In January, President Trump frustrated with America's continued responsibility for immigrants fleeing Third World natural disasters, asked members of Congress in vulgar terms why the United States had to shoulder such a burden.

"Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?" Trump said, according to two people who were briefed on the meeting and then leaked the comment to The Washington Post.

The comments caused outrage around the world, with the United Nations calling President Trump "racist" and Nigeria calling the comments "deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable".

Trump denied using the phrase at the time and later met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Washington in April.

He said at their meeting that the two leaders didn't discuss the comment "because the president knows me and he knows where I'm coming from".

He then complimented the African country, calling Nigeria "beautiful" and adding that he would like to visit.