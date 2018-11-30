TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a deputy U.S. marshal shot and killed in Tucson while serving a felony arrest warrant (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The U.S. Marshals Office has identified the deputy marshal shot and killed outside a Tucson house while serving a fugitive arrest warrant as a 41-year-old who worked for the agency since 2015.

The agency says Chase White was shot about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and died at a hospital.

The Marshals Service said Friday that White was an Air Force reservist who was preparing for deployment. He was married and had children.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus says the victim was among Marshals Service personnel serving a warrant for 26-year-old Ryan Schlesinger when the suspect opened fire. Marshals returned fire, but the suspect was unhurt. Schlesinger was arrested after a standoff at the house.

The agency says White was the first deputy U.S. marshal killed on duty in Tucson in 66 years.

