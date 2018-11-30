WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Michael Bloomberg's $50 million donation to fight the opioid epidemic (all times local):

10 a.m.

Pennsylvania will be the first state to receive funding as part of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's charity donation of $50 million to help fight the nation's opioid epidemic.

Bloomberg Philanthropies will give at least $10 million in funding to Pennsylvania to reduce opioid deaths.

Pennsylvania had the highest number of drug overdose deaths in 2017 among all states and twice as many as in 2014. Nearly 5,400 Pennsylvania residents died of drug overdoses in 2017.

Pennsylvania's rate of 44.3 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents is more than double the national average.

Gov. Tom Wolf says he's confident the partnership will mark a turning point in the state's efforts.

Bloomberg Philanthropies says over the next three years it'll help up to 10 states address the causes of opioid addiction and strengthen prevention and treatment programs.

9:15 a.m.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's charity has announced a $50 million donation to help fight the nation's opioid epidemic.

Bloomberg Philanthropies says over the next three years it'll help up to 10 states address the causes of opioid addiction and strengthen prevention and treatment programs. Its initiative involves a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Pew Charitable Trusts, Johns Hopkins University and Vital Strategies.

Bloomberg is expected to discuss the funding Friday during his keynote address at The Bloomberg American Health Summit in Washington.

Bloomberg is considering a presidential bid. A spokeswoman says there's "no stated link" between his political aspirations and the donation.

Bloomberg's charity says CDC data shows there were 70,000 U.S. drug overdose deaths last year, including 47,000 from opioids, the highest numbers recorded.