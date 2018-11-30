TOP STORIES:

RGU--DROTSKE-SHOOTING

Rugby World Cup winner Naka Drotske has been shot three times in a robbery and taken to a hospital. He's in a stable condition He and former Springboks teammate Os du Randt were victims of the robbery at a house outside the capital Pretoria. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 480 words.

OLY--IOC-BOXING INQUIRY

Advertisement

TOKYO — The International Olympic Committee orders an inquiry into the amateur boxing federation, which elected an alleged heroin trafficker as president four weeks ago. The IOC says AIBA cannot contact organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during the inquiry. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CRI--BANGLADESH-WEST INDIES

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah extend the good start by Shadman Islam on debut to lead Bangladesh to a solid 259-5 against the West Indies on the first day of the second test. SENT: 520 words.

— Also:

— CRI--CRICKET AUSTRALIA XI-INDIA — Prithvi Shaw ankle injury a blow to India ahead of 1st test. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S DOWNHILL

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado — Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway goes for this third straight World Cup downhill win at Beaver Creek. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Race starts at 1745 GMT.

BOX--FURY'S ROAD

LOS ANGELES — The sun shines on Tyson Fury every morning in California. Whether training in the high-altitude seclusion of Big Bear or sampling Los Angeles' good life at a Lakers game, the larger-than-life heavyweight believes he has found the proper place to start again. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP CHALLENGERS

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Defender Team New Zealand could face as many as 11 challengers for sailing's America's Cup off Auckland in early 2021. But some of the entries are likely to be ruled invalid. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 340 words.

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

MADRID— The Copa Libertadores final is coming to Madrid, home to one of the largest Argentine populations outside of the country. Fans from River Plate and Boca Juniors celebrate the decision to play in Spain. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT.

SOC--CARDIFF-WOLVES

CARDIFF, Wales — Wolverhampton Wanderers plays at Cardiff City. UPCOMING: 100 words, photos. Kickoff is at 2000 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano tries to end an 11-match winless streak when it hosts Eibar in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

Other stories:

— SOC--COPA SUDAMERICANA — Colombia's Junior reaches final for first time. SENT: 90 words, photos.

— SOC--FIFA-OFFICIAL BANNED — FIFA bans former soccer official for 4 years in bribery case. SENT: 130 words.

— GLF--AUSTRALIAN PGA — Defending champion has second-round lead. SENT: 150 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Leonard, Raptors withstand Durant's 51, beat Warriors in overtime. SENT: 360 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Lightning end Sabres' winning streak at 10 games. SENT: 750 words, photo.

— FBN--SAINTS-COWBOYS — Cowboys stifle Brees, end Saints' 10-game win streak, 13-10. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 930 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.