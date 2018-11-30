EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru Dec. 2, Gold Coast, Australia — golf, Australasian Tour, Australian PGA Championship.

thru Dec. 2, Bahamas — golf, US PGA Tour, World Challenge.

thru Dec. 4, Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 2nd test.

thru Dec. 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — rugby, Dubai Sevens.

thru Dec. 16, Bhubaneswar, India — field hockey, World Cup.

Los Angeles — boxing, Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title; Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Welborn for Hurd's WBA-IBF-IBO super welterweight titles; Mark Barriga vs. Carlos Licona for vacant IBF strawweight title.

London — rugby, Argentina vs. Barbarians.

thru 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd test.

Barranquilla, Colombia — football, Copa Sudamericana final first leg: Junior Barranquilla vs. Atletico Paranaense.

thru 10, Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. India, 1st test.

thru 9, Johannesburg — golf, European Tour, South African Open.

thru 9, Naples, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Shootout.

thru 9, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 9, St. Moritz, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

Paris — football, 2019 Women's World Cup draw.

New York — boxing, Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza for Lomachenko's WBA lightweight title and Pedraza's WBO lightweight title; Isaac Dogboe vs. Emanuel Navarrete for Dogboe's WBO junior featherweight title.

Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.