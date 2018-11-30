HONG KONG (AP) — A bus ferrying workers to Hong Kong International Airport slammed into a stopped taxi on a highway Friday, killing five people and injuring more than 30, police said.

Three people were tossed from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene. The taxi driver and another bus passenger also died. It wasn't immediately clear if the bus driver was among the victims.

The bus, carrying 36 airport employees, ran into the taxi shortly before 5 a.m., Superintendent Michael Yip of the Hong Kong Police traffic headquarters said at a news briefing. The taxi was stopped in the left lane about 19 kilometers (12 miles) from the airport with its emergency flashers on.

The injured included a German tourist in the taxi.