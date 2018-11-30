HONG KONG (AP) — Police say a bus ferrying workers to Hong Kong International Airport slammed into a taxi, killing five people and injuring more than 30.

The bus driver and two passengers were tossed from the coach in the early Friday morning crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The taxi driver and another bus passenger also died.

Police say the taxi was stopped in the left lane of a highway with its emergency lights on about 19 kilometers (12 miles) from the airport.

The injured include a German tourist who was in the taxi.