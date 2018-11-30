Indian police pay tribute to the victims of the Mumbai attacks on the 10th anniversary of the assaults by militants that killed 166 people in India's financial capital.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, He Jiankui, a Chinese researcher, speaks at a science conference in Hong Kong after he claimed to have made the world's first gene-edited babies.

Residents of Osaka celebrate after the western Japanese city won the vote to host the World Expo 2025.

___

Advertisement

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com