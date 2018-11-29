PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on arrests in a quadruple homicide in Philadelphia (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Police say a third suspect is in custody in a quadruple homicide in Philadelphia that happened after a scheme to sell drugs found during a home renovation turned into a robbery and shooting.

Police said Thursday afternoon that charges had not been filed against the second or third suspects. Prosecutors say the first suspect, 32-year-old Jahlil Porter, was arrested and charged with four counts of murder and other crimes related to the shooting.

No specific attorney information for Porter was listed in court records. A phone call to the Defender Association of Philadelphia was not answered.

Police say the two male victims found a stash of drugs and set up a deal to try to sell them. Police declined to say what kind of drugs or how much was involved. Commissioner Richard Ross says the stash was so small "it would blow your mind" that it led to such a crime.

1:45 p.m.

Police say one man has been arrested and another is in custody over the killing of four people found shot in a Philadelphia home's basement last week.

Police say two of the victims — 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox — had been renovating homes and apparently found a stash of drugs. Capt. John Ryan says they tried to sell it, and but that effort turned into a deadly robbery.

The four were found "executed" on Nov. 19 after a family member asked police to check on their welfare.

The female victims were 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall.

Police are seeking a warrant for a third suspect.

Commissioner Richard Ross says the stash of drugs was so small "it would blow your mind" that it led to such a crime.