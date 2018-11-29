JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A mystery ballot found on a precinct table on Election Day but not counted then could decide a tied Alaska state House race and thwart Republican efforts to control the chamber and all of state government.

The ballot arrived in Juneau last Friday in a secrecy sleeve in a bin with other ballot materials. It appeared to be marked for Democrat Kathryn Dodge.

Officials are investigating the origin of the uncounted ballot before deciding whether to tally it.

A recount in the race for the Fairbanks seat is scheduled Friday after the race between Dodge and Republican Bart LeBon was certified as a tie.

If the race remains tied after the recount and any possible legal challenges, state law calls for a winner to be determined "by lot." A coin toss decided a tied House race in 2006.