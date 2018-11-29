KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president says the Constantinople patriarchy has approved a decree granting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Ukrainian church has formally been under the Russian Orthodox Church for centuries. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who is expected to seek re-election next year, has been portraying an independent church as one of his major goals.

The Russian government and the Russian Orthodox Church strongly oppose the move.

The Istanbul-based patriarch Bartholomew, considered "first among equals" of all Orthodox church leaders, earlier this year made the first major step toward granting the Ukrainian church independence.

Poroshenko said in a televised address Thursday that the Constantinople patriarchy has approved the decree, granting the Ukrainian church full ecclesiastic independence.

Ukrainian parishes will now convene to formally agree on the structure of a new church.