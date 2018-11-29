WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is accusing Iran of stepping up violations of a U.N. ban on arms exports by sending rockets and other weaponry to rebels in Afghanistan and Yemen.

The administration is displaying weapons and fragments of weapons seized in those two countries and elsewhere that it says are evidence that Iran is destabilizing the Middle East and South Asia. The material is being added to a display created last year.

Material displayed Thursday by U.S. special representative for Iran Brian Hook includes rockets, small arms and debris from an Iranian drone that he says were intended for Houthi rebels in Yemen. Hook says the material shows Iran is determined to send "even more weapons into the hands of even more of its proxies."

Iran has previously denied similar allegations.