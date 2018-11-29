JACKMAN, Maine (AP) — A town near the Canadian border and a group of sport hunters are raising questions about a plan to build a 145-mile transmission line through the state of Maine.

Central Maine Power is behind the $1 billion effort, which is called the New England Clean Energy Connect project. The project is winding its way through the state environmental approvals process.

Residents of the town of Jackman in western Maine cast a vote during a Wednesday town meeting to oppose the proposal. The town joins a handful of others that oppose the project.

The transmission line has also lost the support of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine. The group's executive director, David Trahan, issued a letter saying "it is clear that an overwhelming percentage of our members are opposed" to it.