SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-ISCO

BARCELONA, Spain — Spain wants him but Real Madrid attacking midfielder Francisco "Isco" Alarcon isn't in favor with new coach Santiago Solari, who has yet to start Isco and dropped him this week in the Champions League. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-PARMA'S PRIDE

ROME — Already the first Italian club to earn three straight promotions, Parma is in position to add another chapter to its fairytale-like rise. The squad nicknamed the "Crusaders" is sixth in Serie A and occupies a Europa League place. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-LYON

PARIS — Pep Guardiola says most people believe the French league is just PSG. "They are so wrong," the Manchester City manager adds. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-BAYERN-JEONG

BERLIN — Amid talk of a crisis at Bayern Munich, the emergence of midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong has provided a welcome distraction. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 540 words, photo.

OLY--OLYMPIC MEETINGS

TOKYO — After finding it difficult to sell the 2026 Winter Olympics, the IOC finally has two countries that are all in: Sweden and Italy. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— OLY--SHEIKH AHMAD — The Kuwaiti sheikh, fighting a criminal court case in Switzerland, is praised by Thomas Bach. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 280 words, photos.

BKO--NBA'S AFRICA PLAY

SALY, Senegal — Timothy Ighoefe is an intimidating defender at 6-foot-11 and 245 pounds. Still, the Nigerian knows he needs to improve if he wants to reach the NBA. There's potential in the 18-year-old Ighoefe but he's a work in progress — just like Africa itself for the NBA. By Ken Maguire. SENT: 940 words, photos.

— BKO--BASKETBALL SAVES THE WORLD — Can basketball save the world? New NYU course says yes. By Brian MahoneY. SENT: 940 words, photo.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Sevilla, Sporting and some other teams could clinch a spot in the knockout stage of the Europa League after the fifth round of group matches. Arsenal, Chelsea and five other clubs already qualified. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

— SOC--UKRAINE-EUROPA LEAGUE — Vorskla says Arsenal game going ahead in Kiev. SENT: 120 words.

GLF--MAURITIUS OPEN

BEAU CHAMP, Mauritius — The 2019 European Tour season is already in full swing, with Jaco van Zyl the clubhouse leader on the opening day of the Mauritius Open. It's the first of three straight tournaments in Africa to round out the year. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1600 GMT.

— GLF--AUSTRALIAN PGA — Leishman two strokes behind after first round. SENT: 390 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH LEAGUE-US

MADRID — The Spanish league has taken legal action against the national federation to try to get approval for a regular-season match in the United States. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 120 words. Will be updated.

CRI--BANGLADESH-WEST INDIES PREVIEW

DHAKA, Bangladesh — To beat West Indies in the second test for a first series victory in nine years against anyone apart from Zimbabwe, Bangladesh's first instinct must be to attack, says captain Shakib Al Hasan. SENT: 410 words.

— FIG--GP FINAL-HANYU — Olympic figure skating champion Hanyu missing it after ankle injury. SENT: 150 words, photo.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Westbrook ties for 3rd in triple-doubles, Thunder beat Cavs. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Auston Matthews stars in return, Maple Leafs beat Sharks 5-3. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

