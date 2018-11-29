SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni Shiite rebels say they have fired ballistic missiles over the border into Saudi Arabia and hit an air base.

The rebels said early on Thursday that they fired the Badr-1 missiles into the southern Saudi border region of Najran the previous day, claiming they destroyed Apache attack helicopters and killed two pilots from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels in Yemeni.

Saudi authorities were not immediately available for comment.

The attack came hours after the rebels, known as Houthis, called for suspending truce efforts in Yemen over what they alleged was U.S. opposition to the text of a British cease-fire initiative at the United Nations.

If confirmed, the cross-border missile attack was the first since the rebels earlier this month halted such strikes as part of de-escalation efforts.