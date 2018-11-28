ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on Cuomo's meeting with Trump about funding for a new rail tunnel (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Federal funding for a new rail tunnel below the Hudson River was the topic of a lunch President Donald Trump had Wednesday with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The two were joined by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. White House spokesman Hogan Gidley says the officials discussed various topics focusing on infrastructure.

Advertisement

Trump's administration has disagreed with officials in New York and New Jersey over a plan to fund the tunnel project. The century-old Amtrak tunnel needs extensive renovations to ensure reliable rail travel throughout the entire northeast.

Cuomo, who plans to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon, has urged Trump to commit federal funding for the new tunnel.

___

12:20 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in the nation's capital to urge President Donald Trump to commit federal funding for a new rail tunnel below the Hudson River.

The Democrat was scheduled for a midday meeting Wednesday with the Republican president and U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Trump's administration has clashed with officials in New York and New Jersey over a funding plan for the tunnel project.

The existing Amtrak tunnel is a century old and needs extensive renovations. Experts say a new tunnel is essential to ensuring reliable rail travel throughout the entire northeast.

The two states had pledged to pay half of the estimated $13 billion price tag under a deal worked out with the Obama administration. The Trump administration now says there was never any agreement.