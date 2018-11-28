OJ Simpson's former manager has alleged that the former NFL star "didn't act alone" in the infamous 1994 murders that he was later acquitted of.

Norman Pardo claims to be making a documentary about the decades-old murders of Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, Page Six reports.

The ex-manager also claims to have about 70 hours of previously unseen footage of Simpson.

The documentary has reportedly been in the works for four years.

Pardo said the series is based on findings from a team of "international renowned" criminal investigators, experts and lawyers.

"For the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted will be shared with America," Padro said.

"We have assembled a team of internationally renowned criminal investigators, experts and lawyers.

"They believe they can not only prove Simpson was involved in their deaths - but for the first time reveal he had at least one accomplice."

Pardo is preparing to pitch the series to networks and streaming services next week - 25 years since the infamous deaths of Brown and Goldman.

Simpson's ex-wife and mother of two of his children was stabbed to death alongside her friend Ron Goldman at her Los Angeles home back in 1994.

The Heisman Trophy winner was charged in their murders and it was dubbed the trial of the century.

Simpson was later acquitted of the murders.

He was found liable for wrongful death by a civil court jury in 1997 and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families.

Simpson was jailed again years later when he was sentenced to 33 years in prison for multiple felony charges including kidnapping, assault and armed robbery in 2003.

He ultimately served nine years for leading five men, two with guns, into a Las Vegas casino hotel in an ill-conceived effort to confront two sports collectibles dealers over what he claimed was his property.

Simpson was released from prison last year and was most recently spotted in Florida where he spent Thanksgiving with his two adult children.