LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Investigators believe a body found in North Carolina is a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from her home three weeks ago.

Authorities said at a news conference Wednesday that preliminary tests show the body found a day earlier is that of Hania Aguilar.

The body was found in a body of water in Robeson County about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the mobile home park where she was kidnapped on Nov. 5 after going outside to start a relative's SUV before school.

Police say a man forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her mobile home park. The body was found a few miles farther away.