LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested in the capital on suspicion of encouraging terrorism.

Counterterrorism officers arrested the 18-year-old man in south London on Wednesday, and he was taken to a police station where he remains in custody.

Police also searched two addresses in south and southeast London in connection with the investigation.

London's official terrorism threat is judged to be severe, indicating that intelligence analysts believe an attack is highly likely.

Earlier this month, British police arrested two people, a 57-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, in north London on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.