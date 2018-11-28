BERLIN (AP) — Police in northern Germany say a wolf has attacked a man at a cemetery.

The German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that a 55-year-old man was working on the cemetery in the village of Steinfeld in Lower Saxony on Monday when he felt something biting his hand from behind. When he turned around, he saw a wolf attacking him and three other wolves watching from a distance. He managed to free himself from the wolf's bite and shooed all the animals away.

Then he went to see a doctor, who bandaged his injured hand.

Wolves had been extinct in Germany, but some packs of wolves were resettled in the European Union nation several years ago. The resettlement has been controversial, because many people perceive wolves as threatening and they have killed some farm animals.