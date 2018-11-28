HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors investigating a sexual abuse case against a Houston-area priest are executing a search warrant at the offices of the local archdiocese, led by the cardinal leading the Roman Catholic Church's response in the U.S. to sexual misconduct.

Investigators from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office were at the offices Wednesday of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo is head of the archdiocese and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The Rev. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was arrested in September and charged with four counts of indecency with a child.

Advertisement

Two people who have cooperated with police have accused DiNardo of not doing enough to stop La Rosa-Lopez. Both have told The Associated Press that they met with DiNardo but felt he didn't take their complaints about La Rosa-Lopez seriously.

The archdiocese says it's cooperating with the investigation.