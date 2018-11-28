NEW YORK (AP) — Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates says she has no interest in a bid for elected office.

Speculation mounted that Yates might run after President Donald Trump fired her days into his administration for refusing to defend his travel ban.

But Yates told a Bloomberg summit Wednesday in New York she has never felt drawn to politics despite her many years of public service.

Yates returned to Atlanta to practice law following her termination. She served as U.S. attorney there before former President Barack Obama tapped her to be deputy attorney general in 2015.