LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Shocked by a deadly new series of extremist attacks on soldiers, Nigeria's president is backing off past declarations that Boko Haram has been defeated and urging the military to "rise to the challenge."

President Muhammadu Buhari addressed security leaders in the turbulent northeast on Wednesday as he faces growing pressure ahead of next year's election.

Opposition lawmakers have said a Nov. 18 assault on a military base killed 44 soldiers. The Islamic State West Africa Province, the largest IS-linked extremist group in Africa and a recent Boko Haram offshoot, claimed responsibility.

Buhari seeks re-election. He told the military chiefs that "I will do everything within my powers to continue empowering you" and vowed to improve soldiers' welfare, to applause.

Soldiers weary of the dangerous operation have at times protested.