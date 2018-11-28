PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two sisters who ran multiple home health care companies in Pittsburgh have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in a multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday show Arlinda Moriarty and Danyelle Dickens were charged in the scheme, along with 10 of their employees or former employees.

Prosecutors say the sisters' companies received more than $87 million in Medicaid payments between January 2011 and April 2017 for services that were never performed. They cited other alleged fraudulent acts including creating fake employees, falsifying documents and submitting claims for consumers who were in jail or dead.

Moriarty and Dickens were previously the subjects of a lawsuit over false Medicaid billings. It's not known if they've retained attorneys.

Moriarty has denied telling anyone to commit fraud.