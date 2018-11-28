BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's finance minister has come under fire for proposing a limit on the period Romanians and other European Union citizens can work abroad.

Eugen Teodorovici on Tuesday suggested a five-year limit, saying it could stop western Europe from becoming wealthier at the expense of the poorer east.

He said: "If someone goes to work in Germany" and has a work permit "there is little likelihood of him or her ever returning to Romania or Croatia."

Critics call the proposal reminiscent of the Communist period when foreign travel was severely restricted.

Romania's health minister on Tuesday called for junior doctors to remain in the country. The opposition Liberal Party says the proposal violates the EU principle of free movement.

Authorities say more than 3 million Romanians work abroad.