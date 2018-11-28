TOP STORY:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

GENEVA — Paris Saint-Germain hosts Liverpool in the Champions League. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 750 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

OLY--OLYMPIC MEETINGS

TOKYO — The corruption case involving a powerful IOC member promised to sow confusion as 206 national Olympic committees — known by the acronym ANOC — started two days of meetings in Tokyo on Wednesday. It did just that and offered some good theater. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 710 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-WADA

MOSCOW — A delegation from the World Anti-Doping Agency held talks with Russian authorities in Moscow on Wednesday as it tries to access data which could mean more bans for the country's top athletes. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BOX--TIM DAHLBERG-HEAVYWEIGHT CLASH

Just how well Deontay Wilder's heavyweight title defense Saturday night against Tyson Fury in Los Angeles will do at the box office is a question mark. For all the power in his right hand, Wilder is still trying to build his brand and Fury is largely an enigma in the U.S. What it means for boxing's most prestigious division, though, is easy to quantify. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SOC--PSG-LIVERPOOL

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have recovered from minor injuries and are fit to start against Liverpool in the Champions League. PSG enters the crucial match at Parc des Princes with five points in Group C, one behind Liverpool and Napoli. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-MONACO

MADRID — Atletico Madrid can return to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a home win against already eliminated Monaco. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--PORTO-SCHALKE

PORTO, Portugal — Porto needs a home victory against Schalke to secure first place in Group D of the Champions League. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW-GALATASARAY

MOSCOW — Galatasaray needs a win over Lokomotiv Moscow to keep alive its hopes of reaching the next round of the Champions League. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1945 GMT, photos.

SOC--IRELAND-MISREPORTED DEATH

DUBLIN — A death notice for a soccer player was posted in a local newspaper. A game was postponed. Teams across the league held a minute's silence. Soccer clubs in the Leinster Senior League in Ireland united over the weekend to honor the memory of a player who was thought to have been killed in a traffic accident last week. Turns out it was all one big mistake. SENT: 325 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Nuggets win 117-85 in their biggest rout ever of Lakers. SENT: 580 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Sabres top Sharks 3-2 in OT, winning streak reaches 10 games. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

