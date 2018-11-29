British World War II veteran and political activist Harry Leslie Smith has died. He was 95.

Smith had built a strong following with his calls for social justice and his warning that a greed-driven society was failing those in need. He described himself as "the world's oldest rebel" and his Twitter account, @Harryslaststand, had 259,000 followers

His son John said on Twitter that Smith died Wednesday morning. He had been hospitalised in critical condition in Canada following a recent fall.

Throughout his life, Harry Leslie Smith fought and worked to make the world a better place for everyone. @HarrysLastStand is at an end, but his legacy will be profound. My condolences to his son John, and to his many friends & admirers around the world. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 28, 2018

Harry Leslie Smith dedicated his life to advocating for equality and justice around the world until the very end.

Sending our condolences to all whose lives were touched by the man who dubbed himself the “world’s oldest rebel.” #RIPHarry 📷@Harryslaststand pic.twitter.com/g2vrr0GY9M — Canada (@Canada) November 28, 2018

Smith's son said that when his father realised he could not fully recover from his fall, he quenched an overwhelming thirst with a beer even though he was unable to eat anything.

Smith was an outspoken human rights activist with a Twitter following of more than 250,000. He had come to prominence in recent years with his advocacy of UK's National Health Service and the need to protect refugees. He was also a strong critic of Britain's austerity programme.

Harry Leslie Smith, the world's oldest rebel, died at 95 after spending his life fighting for refugees and standing up to fascism pic.twitter.com/n0paSSB0yF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 29, 2018

He had toured refugee camps to highlight their plight. He said he had witnessed scenes like that in his youth and couldn't bear to see them repeated in his old age without speaking out.

He argued that greed and globalism were stripping away the advances wrought by his generation, which had survived the Great Depression and World War II and built a more just society.

At 3:39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan. #istandwithharry — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) November 28, 2018

Smith was the son of a coal miner who described the 1920s in Britain as a "barbarous" and "bleak" time in part because of the lack of health care. His sister died of tuberculosis at 10. He started work at 7 doing manual labour at a brewery.

His speech at the 2014 Labour Party conference about the difficulties of life before the NHS moved many to tears.

Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband tweeted that Smith was "one of a kind who never wavered in his fight for equality and justice. We should all carry his passion, optimism and spirit forward."

- AP