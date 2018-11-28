ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister is to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the first visa-free border crossing with India, a corridor that will allow Sikh pilgrims to easily visit their shrines on each side of the border.

The crossing — known as Karatarpur corridor — is a rare sign of cooperation between the two nuclear-armed rival countries. It's unclear how long the construction will take or when the crossing will actually open.

Instead of visas, the pilgrims will be given special permits to access their shrines — the Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab province, and the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Narowal border district in its own Punjab province.

Wednesday's ceremony comes after India last week gave the green light for the crossing, an initiative of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.