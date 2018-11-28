BEIJING (AP) — A rights monitoring group says a Chinese court has reduced the prison sentence for former football player and American citizen Wendell Brown from four years to three for his involvement in a bar fight.

Brown, a native of Detroit who played for Ball State University in Indiana, had been teaching American football in southwest China when he was arrested in September 2016 and charged with intentional assault. He denied hitting a man at a bar and said he was defending himself after being attacked.

The San Francisco-based Dui Hua Foundation said Brown will be transferred from a detention center to a prison in the southwestern city of Chongqing, from where he can then apply for early release. He is now due to be set free on Sept. 24, 2019.