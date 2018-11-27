DENVER (AP) — Despite federal opposition, Denver is trying again to open a supervised drug injection site to try to reduce the number of people killed by overdoses.

The City Council on Monday overwhelmingly backed the pilot program aimed at reducing the death toll fueled by the nation's opioid epidemic.

The measure still must win approval from the state Legislature, which is now under Democratic control after this month's election. Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled state Senate killed similar legislation.

If successful, Denver could become the first U.S. city to have a publicly sanctioned site for drug users.

Other cities also have expressed interest in opening such sites, including Philadelphia, which has the highest rate of opioid deaths of any large U.S. city. Supporters hope to have a site open there in March.