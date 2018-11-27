Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it's filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven't heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018



Security officers found "no indication" of an active shooter after reports from Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre outside Washington.

Naval Support Activity Bethesda tweeted that an active shooter had been reported in the basement of a building at the Maryland base.

NSAB public affairs officer Jeremy Brooks told AP by phone that "right now there is no indication that there is any active shooter, but we won't know 100 per cent until the buildings have been successfully cleared".

Brooks said "we've stopped all traffic coming in or out".

He had no timeline for when clearance activities would be completed.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland said in the tweet that he and about 40 other people were in a conference room at the hospital.

The Montgomery County Police Department was called to the scene, Officer Rick Goodale said.

"We have officers out there, but as of yet we haven't been able to confirm this report," he said.

Walter Reed is America's largest military hospital and according to its website, is among the first stops in the continental United States for troops wounded in combat.

NSAB oversees operational support for its major tenants at the base, including Walter Reed.

