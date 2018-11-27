NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

The judge at the U.S. trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (wah-KEEN' el CHAH'-poh gooz-MAHN') has instructed defense lawyers to respond by week's end to prosecutors' complaints about them.

Brooklyn federal prosecutors are seeking sanctions against the defense based on allegations that unauthorized communication occurred between Guzman and his wife.

Before testimony resumed on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said he'll take up the issue next week after seeing the defense's response. He said any immediate concerns have already been resolved.

Guzman's wife, meanwhile, was back in her regular spot in the courtroom gallery.

Lawyers for Guzman have not responded to comment requests.

The defendant is being held in high-security confinement that restricts family contact.

8:35 a.m.

