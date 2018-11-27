TOP STORIES:

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

South American soccer body CONMEBOL has opened a disciplinary hearing against River Plate after its fans attacked the Boca Juniors bus before the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday. SENT: 160 words, photo. Will be updated.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus are among the teams who can qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with a group game to spare. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 2200 GMT. With 8 separates.

— With:

— SOC--ROMA-REAL MADRID — Real Madrid and Roma are each in crisis entering the Group G decider. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

— SOC--BAYERN-BENFICA — Bayern Munich looking to stem talk of crisis at the club. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

— SOC--MAN UNITED-YOUNG BOYS — United can advance with win. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

— SOC--CSKA MOSCOW-VIKTORIA PLZEN — This is almost certainly a game for third place in Group G. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos by 2000 GMT.

— SOC--HOFFENHEIM-SHAKHTAR DONETSK — Chances are slim of Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk advancing. UPCOMING: 130 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-LOOKAHEAD

MADRID — Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of breaking through in European soccer could end earlier than usual this season. A loss against Liverpool on Wednesday in Paris, coupled with a home win by Napoli over Red Star, would keep PSG from making it out of the group stage in the Champions League. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 860 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Legspinner Yasir Shah's rich match haul of 14 wickets earns Pakistan victory against New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs in the second test. After a career-best 8-41 to help dismiss New Zealand for 90, Shah grabs 6-143 as the Black Caps follow on and are all out for 312 after tea on the fourth day. SENT: 620 words, photos.

TEN--DAVIS CUP

MADRID — Organizers of the new Davis Cup say they are not too concerned with criticism from players, and confirm plans to add the Fed Cup in the revamped competition. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT.

FBN--TITANS-TEXANS

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans wanted to honor their late owner and founder Robert "Bob" McNair, who died last week at age 81. They knew the perfect way to do that Monday night was to keep their winning streak going.. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 900 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— RGU--NEW ZEALAND-ONE YEAR OUT — All Blacks coaches confident 1 year out from World Cup. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Wall, Wizards beat Rockets 135-131 in overtime despite Harden's 54. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Wilson scores two as Caps beat Islanders, ex-coach Trotz 4-1. SENT: 540 words, photos.

