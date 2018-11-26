Stocks rose Monday after taking big losses last week. Major technology companies recovered some of their recent losses, and retailers and travel companies climbed on the first full trading day of the holiday shopping season.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 40.89 points, or 1.6 percent, to 2,673.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 354.29 points, or 1.5 percent, to 24,640.24.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 142.87 points, or 2.1 percent, to 7,081.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 17.28 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,505.96.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 0.16 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Dow is down 78.98 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 178.46 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.55 points, or 1.9 percent.