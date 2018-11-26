WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Murder charges have been filed against an 81-year old man in a strangulation inside a Connecticut nursing home over the weekend.

John Jensen was arrested Saturday at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill in Waterbury. He was originally charged with attempted murder.

Police say the victim, identified Monday as 76-year-old Patricia Way, died the next day at St. Mary's Hospital.

Jensen was being held Monday in lieu of $1 million bond. It was not clear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.

Authorities say Jensen and the woman were familiar with each other but did not disclose their relationship or a possible motive.

Police did not say whether either lived at the home.

