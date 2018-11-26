ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A prosecutor in Greece has ordered the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the fatal beating of Texan tourist Bakari Henderson on an island resort last year.

The six men — five Serbian nationals and a British man of Serbian origin — were jailed from five to 15 years last week after being found guilty of deadly assault.

But a public prosecutor Monday ordered the retrial of the six men for murder by a more senior panel of judges. A seventh man, a Greek national cleared last week, will also stand trial for murder.

Henderson, a 22-year-old from Austin died in July 2017 after being beaten in the street following an argument in a bar in the Laganas resort area of Zakynthos island.