A man who laughed at police after they found no drugs in his pocket was later found to have hidden a bag of cocaine in his penis after a strip-search, a court heard.

Newcastle man James Mason told officers "f**k off you're not searching me before saying "ha ha, told you I had f*** all on us, you mugs", when they found nothing in his pockets.

The 21-year-old was arrested for being drunk and disorderly after swearing at police one too many times after an incident at a student accommodation.

But on the way to the police station officers witnessed Mason fiddling with his socks before putting his hands down his pants.

When they reached the station police demanded he is strip searched.

Mason then "removed his trousers, pulled back his foreskin and pulled a white bag of powder from his penis".

"The defendant was asked what it was and replied that it was cocaine," prosecutor Bethany Jendrzejewski said.

Mason was fined £120 after he admitted possession of a Class A drug and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Magistrates said they had "rarely seen such an example of foolish adolescent behaviour".

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Social media users poked fun at Mason, with one saying "Did they also check to see if he had any crack cocaine?"

Another said: "Unexpected item in the bagging area".