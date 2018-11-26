TOP STORIES:

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between fierce Argentine rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate was postponed again Sunday in a major embarrassment for South American football. By Luis Andres Henao and Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — In its second season away from the Champions League, Arsenal is showing signs it intends to return to the elite competition. The Gunners won 2-1 at Bournemouth on Sunday to move within one point of fourth-placed Chelsea and the Champions League spots. Aaron Mooy scored twice as Huddersfield climbed off the bottom of the table with a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton. SENT: 410 words, photos. Plus separates.

TEN--DAVIS CUP FINAL

LILLE, France — Marin Cilic sealed Croatia's victory over defending champion France in the Davis Cup final with a 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-3 win over Lucas Pouille on Sunday. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--DAVIS CUP-FRANCE — French players united in defeat against Davis Cup overhaul. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CAR--F1-ABU DHABI GP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — World champion Lewis Hamilton coasted to victory from pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— With:

— CAR--F1-FERRARI-VETTEL'S TASK — Beaten Ferrari driver Vettel knows he must improve next year. SENT: 760 words, photos.

RGU--PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MONACO — Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton has been named World Rugby Player of the Year, leading a sweep of the major awards by an Ireland team which has swept all before it this season. SENT: 680 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — A day after seeing its rivals falter, Sevilla moved past Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to go top of the Spanish league by beating Valladolid 1-0 on Sunday. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Napoli's hopes of pushing Juventus all the way in the title race diminished on Sunday and the boos rang out after it was held to a surprise 0-0 draw by bottom-of-the-table Chievo Verona. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Moenchengladbach reclaimed second place in the Bundesliga on Sunday with another fine attacking display in a 4-1 rout of Hannover. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Patrick Vieira's Nice extended its match-winning streak to five games with a 2-0 win against Lille in the French league on Sunday. SENT: 340 words.

SOC--BRAZIL-PALMEIRAS-SCOLARI

RIO DE JANEIRO — Luiz Felipe Scolari has led Palmeiras to the Brazilian championship only months after returning to his home nation. SENT: 350 words, photo.

SOC--IRELAND-COACH

DUBLIN — Mick McCarthy has returned for his second stint as Republic of Ireland coach, replacing Martin O'Neill, who left Tuesday after five years in charge. SENT: 150 words.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — England are six wickets away from a 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka after reducing the hosts to 54-4 at stumps on day three of the third test at Sinhalese Sports Club on Sunday. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 560 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Resilient centuries by Haris Sohail and Babar Azam powered Pakistan to 418-5 before it declared the first innings on the second day of the second test against New Zealand on Sunday. SENT: 470 words.

FHK--WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS TROPHY

CHANGZHOU, China — The first winner of the Women's Champions Trophy is also the last. The Netherlands swamped Australia 5-1 in the field hockey final on Sunday. SENT: 270 words.

FBN--49ERS-FOSTER ARRESTED

The San Francisco 49ers released linebacker Reuben Foster on Sunday, hours after he was arrested at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida, on charges of domestic violence. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SLALOM

KILLINGTON, Vermont — Mikaela Shiffrin powered through the fog in Killington on Sunday to win her third straight World Cup slalom race at the venue. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SUPER-G

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the opening World Cup super-G of the season Sunday as he began his quest to capture a third straight title in the discipline. SENT: 380 words, photos.

LUG--WORLD CUP

INNSBRUCK, Austria — The start of the World Cup season could not have gone better for Germany's Natalie Geisenberger and the Austrian doubles team of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller. SENT: 280 words.

