A 54-year-old man who has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a seven-year-old girl in a southern Sydney toilet may never leave jail.

NSW Police announced the charges against Anthony Sampieri this morning and they aggravated kidnapping, assault charges on two men and using a minor to make "child abuse material" at a Kogarah dance studio earlier this month.

The 54-year-old was taken to Maroubra Police Station by specialist corrective officers about 4pm yesterday after he had remained in custody in hospital over the incident on November 15.

NSW's top cop announced yesterday that he would ensure Sampieri "dies in jail".

"My number one priority is making sure that Sampieri dies in jail," Mr Fuller said.

"I will make sure that the investigation, that all of the evidence that goes before the court, sees him never back on our streets again."

Police will allege in court that Sampieri assaulted the child and two men in a toilet beside a dance studio where she had been taking lessons.



He has been charged with 10 alleged offences including sexual intercourse with a child, creating child abuse material and wounding or grievous bodily harm.

When two men searching for the girl confronted and attempted to detain Sampieri on Thursday, November 15, a struggle ensued, leaving one of the men with several stab wounds. That man was treated at hospital and has since been released.

Emergency services were called at about 7.55pm and Sampieri was taken to hospital by paramedics, remaining in the custody of Corrective Services NSW during his treatment for facial injuries in the altercation and for liver cancer.

An investigation was launched, which is now being led by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad under Strike Force Berliet.

After being deemed fit by doctors, Sampieri was taken to Maroubra Police Station by specialist correctives officers at about 4pm yesterday.

He was arrested on charges including sexual intercourse with a child under 10, two counts of wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated kidnapping, using a child under 14 to make child abuse material, aggravated act of indecency being filmed, choking a person with an intent to commit a indictable offence, aggravated indecent assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man was refused bail to appear at Waverly Local Court via audio visual link today.

In the days after the incident, it was revealed Sampieri was on parole for the sexual assault of a 60-year-old woman in 2012.

On Thursday, NSW Police admitted to failings after a complaint by a woman about an offensive call from Sampieri in late October was not passed on to the parole board.

Two female victims of the convicted sex offender told news.com.au this week how they were allegedly stalked by him during an escalating ice-fuelled sexual rampage.

The women disclosed how Sampieri terrified them with personal phone calls suggesting sex acts.

Two weeks after Sampieri's first filthy phone call, he raped a 60-year-old woman at knifepoint after being let out of prison early on parole.

NSW Corrections Minister David Elliott on Wednesday said he was "horrified" that the man had been granted parole and has requested an urgent briefing. He also took aim at the state's parole board.

"The mere fact that I have taken parole board decisions to the Supreme Court in the past is good evidence to suggest that I'm not comfortable with a lot of parole board decisions," he told reporters.

NSW Opposition Leader Michael Daley called for a system-wide review of parole and more resources for police. "The police do an amazing job keeping tabs on some of the most dangerous offenders in our society but they cannot do it with one hand tied behind their backs," he said in a statement.

Sampieri was never charged with the sexually threatening phone calls made in October 2012 to at least four women in the Wollongong and southern NSW Coast areas.

In a statement on Friday, NSW Police said a leading senior constable from St George Police Area Command has been "suspended with pay" following an internal investigation into the handling of the woman's complaint.