Congressional Republicans continued to line up to criticise US President Donald Trump over his defence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA believes ordered the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I disagree with the President's assessment," Senator Mike Lee said on NBC News' Meet the Press. "It's inconsistent with the intelligence I've seen . ... The intelligence I've seen suggests that this was ordered by the Crown Prince."

Lee has split with Trump in the past over the US policy on Saudi Arabia, particularly the US support for the Saudi-led coalition's military campaign in Yemen. Human rights groups say the Saudi role has contributed significantly to what the United Nations recently assessed as the world's worst humanitarian catastrophe.

But even some of those who have sided with Trump in the past have begun to tyre of his steadfast defence of Mohammed in the face of clear evidence of human rights abuses and US intelligence's high-confidence assessment implicating the Prince in Khashoggi's October killing.

Senator Joni Ernst, speaking on CNN's State of the Union, acknowledged that Saudi Arabia was a "great strategic partner" but added that the United States' commitment to human rights and the rule of law requires Congress "absolutely to consider further action".

"At such a time when it becomes necessary, the President also needs to speak directly to the Saudis and say enough's enough," Ernst said. "And if there are indicators coming from those intelligence agencies, he also needs to be involved in some sort of action."

One bipartisan proposal in the Senate calls to impose additional sanctions on Saudi Arabia and others thought to be fomenting unrest in Yemen and to stop the sale and transfer of all weapons to Saudi Arabia until the Yemen campaign is scaled back.

A bipartisan pair of senators also have invoked the Global Magnitsky Act, which enables sanctions over human rights offences, to force Trump to formally say within a few months whether he thinks Mohammed was responsible for Khashoggi's death.

Lee added that he hoped mounting fury at Saudi Arabia would become "an opportunity for the Congress to weigh in and say, let's halt our efforts in Yemen".

"Congress has to take some ownership of US foreign policy," he said.

Thus far, however, efforts in the House and the Senate to pass legislation that would use the War Powers Act to curtail US military and intelligence support for Saudi Arabia have either fallen short or been stymied by leaders before they could ever get to the floor.

That leaves lawmakers with the option of launching investigations - something Ernst, newly appointed to the Senate Republican leadership team, endorsed.

"I do think we need to look into this further, and we need to understand where the investigations are leading us," she said, adding that she hoped senators would receive more briefings from intelligence officials on Mohammed's role.

In the House, Democrats are promising to tackle the Khashoggi matter when they take over the majority next year - and are openly questioning whether Trump's defence of the crown prince is motivated by self-interest.

"Is his personal financial interest driving US policy in the Gulf, is it driving US policy vis-a-vis the Russians? We don't know, but it would be irresponsible not to find out," Congressman Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat and expected new chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on State of the Union, accusing Trump of being "dishonest" about the Crown Prince's involvement.

"It telegraphs to despots around the world they can murder people with impunity and that this president will have their back as long as they praise him, as long as they do business with him potentially," Schiff added. "That cannot be the guiding principle behind our foreign policy."

Other Democrats questioned whether Trump simply had a soft spot for despots.

Both Waters and Schiff will be in a position to closely scrutinise Trump's finances in connection with Saudi Arabia and other foreign governments next year.

