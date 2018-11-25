A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Iran near its border with Iraq last night, injuring more than 400 people and sending fearful residents running into the streets, authorities said.

The Sunday temblor hit near Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province, which was the epicentre of an earthquake last year that killed more than 600 people and where some still remain homeless.

Kermanshah provincial Gov. Houshang Bazvand told Iranian state television that 411 people were hurt, though he said most injuries were minor and only 15 people were hospitalised. He said those injured were from rural areas and the situation was under control.

EARTHQUAKE TREMORS OF 6.3 MAGNITUDE FELT IN KUWAIT



Kuwait City, Nov 25: A huge crowd from apartments came on street when they felt the earthquake tremors of 6.3 magnitude around 7.40PM local time.



The similar tremors are felt in neighboring Iraq border & Northern Iran. pic.twitter.com/wFL3YE9DIf — Kuwait 24x7 (@Kuwait24x7) November 25, 2018

Authorities said dozens of rescue teams were immediately deployed after the quake stopped and the country's army and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard were responding.

Officials reported damage at buildings both in town and in rural Kermanshah, as well as to some roadways. The temblor also downed power lines and caused power outages into the night as temperatures hovered around 8C.

The quake struck just after 8pm in Iran, meaning most were still awake at the time and able to quickly flee.

The 6.3 earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey. Iran state TV gave the depth as 5 kilometres. Such shallow earthquakes have broader damage.

The earthquake was felt as far away as the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, about 175 kilometres southwest.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam in southern Iran, killing 26,000 people.

Last year's earthquake near Sarpol-e Zahab, a predominantly Kurdish town, had a magnitude of 7.3 and injured more than 9000 people. The region, nestled in the Zagros Mountains, largely rebuilt in recent decades after Iran and Iraq's ruinous 1980s war, saw many buildings collapse or sustain major damage in the 2017 quake.

Sarpol-e Zahab, some 520 kilometres southwest of the Iranian capital of Tehran, suffered half of the 2017 earthquake's casualties.

- AP