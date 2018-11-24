BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — The official death toll has risen in an attack on a police station in the southeastern Libyan oasis town of Tazirbu, which authorities are attributing to Islamic State radicals.

In a Saturday statement, the United Nations said at least eight civilians were killed in the attack a day earlier, with nine wounded, three abducted and nine still missing and believed to be kidnapped.

The U.N.'s mission to Libya condemned the attack, and called for the immediate release of the kidnapped and their safe return to their families.

It said that conflicting parties in Libya should set their differences aside "to defeat the terrorist threat" in Libya and protect civilians in compliance with international humanitarian law.

Libya plunged into chaos after its 2011 Arab Spring uprising.