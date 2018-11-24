HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe is no longer able to walk as his health declines, his successor says.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told ruling party supporters at a rally on Saturday the 94-year-old Mugabe has been in a hospital in Singapore for the past two months.

"He can no longer walk but we will continue to take care of him," said Mnangagwa, who took over from his former mentor a year ago after Mugabe stepped down under military pressure.

Mnangagwa said Mugabe was supposed to return to Zimbabwe on Oct. 15 but was not feeling well. He did not give further details about Mugabe's condition.

The former president is now expected to return to Zimbabwe on Nov. 30.

Mugabe was the world's oldest head of state before his dramatic exit.