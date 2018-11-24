TOP STORIES:

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Fierce Argentine rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate play the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final in South America's equivalent of the Champions League. The game is at River's Monumental de Nunez Stadium after the teams drew 2-2 in the first leg. By Luis Henao. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 2000 GMT.

TEN--DAVIS CUP FINAL

LILLE, France — Croatia is on the verge of its second Davis Cup crown. The Croats lead 2-0 and can take the trophy from the defending champions by winning the doubles on Saturday. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

The Premier League returns after the international break with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all protecting unbeaten starts to the campaign in away matches against West Ham, Watford and Tottenham, respectively. Among the other four matches, Manchester United hosts Crystal Palace. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-ABU DHABI GP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Five-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in the third and final practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ahead of qualifying later Saturday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 240 words, photos. Will be updated with qualifying.

— CAR--F1-MERCEDES-LAUDA — Recovering Lauda hopes to be back working with Mercedes soon. SENT: 180 words, photo.

RGU--WALES-SOUTH AFRICA

CARDIFF, Wales — A Wales team brimming with confidence is on the brink of a clean sweep of its November rugby internationals for the first time, and chasing a fourth straight win over South Africa and a ninth straight against all opposition. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Atletico Madrid can take the Spanish league lead with a home victory against Barcelona, while Real Madrid tries to win its fifth straight game under new coach Santiago Solari. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-BARCELONA

MADRID — Atletico Madrid hosts Barcelona looking to end an eight-year winless streak against the Catalan club in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--EIBAR-REAL MADRID

EIBAR, Spain — Real Madrid visits Eibar to try to win its fifth straight game since coach Santiago Solari took over. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Juventus hosts promoted Spal looking to extend its unbeaten start. Inter Milan faces promoted Frosinone and Roma visits Udinese. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain aims to extend its winning streak in the French league without the injured Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

MUNICH — Bayern Munich isn't used to being outside the Bundesliga's Champions League spots but can rectify that situation with a win over Fortuna Duesseldorf. League leader Borussia Dortmund visits Mainz. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1930 GMT, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND-AUSTRALIA

LONDON — England looks for a sixth straight win over fierce rugby rival Australia, which is bidding to end a tough 2018 with just a fifth victory in 13 tests this year. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

RGU--ITALY-NEW ZEALAND

ROME — The All Blacks will be hoping for a high score against Italy after losing to Ireland in Dublin for the first time. New Zealand has won all 14 of it previous matches against the Azzurri. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

RGU--SCOTLAND-ARGENTINA

Argentina has already lost to Ireland and France in the November international series heading into its final match of 2018, against Scotland at Murrayfield. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1530 GMT, photos.

RGU--IRELAND-UNITED STATES

A week after its famous win over the All Blacks, Ireland fields a weakened team against the United States. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka lost eight wickets in a disastrous final session as England took a 96-run first-innings lead in the third and final cricket test on Saturday. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Azhar Ali scored his second straight half century as Pakistan recovered from two early losses and reached 124-2 at tea on the first day of the second cricket test against New Zealand on Saturday. SENT: 340 words.

CRI--BANGLADESH-WEST INDIES

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh — Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim 200 test wickets as the hosts sealed a comprehensive 64-run victory against West Indies in the first test on Saturday. SENT: 330 words.

OLY--FUKUSHIMA-BACH

FUKUSHIMA, Japan — IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a quick trip Saturday to the region northeast of Tokyo that was devastated by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami that destroyed three nuclear reactors. SENT: 160 words, photos.

GLF--WORLD CUP

MELBOURNE, Australia — Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry had a mid-round stretch of 5-under-par in four holes for a 9-under 63 to give Belgium a five-stroke lead after three rounds of the World Cup of Golf. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— GLF--WORLD CUP NOTEBOOK — World Cup: Ancer seems to have the answer in Australia — By Dennis Passa. SENT: 470 words, photos.

GLF--WOODS-MICKELSON MATCH

Phil Mickelson beat Tiger Woods in overtime Friday in their $9 million pay-per-view match in Las Vegas that ended up free for many viewers because of technical problems. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 680 words, photos.

GLF--HONG KONG OPEN

HONG KONG — Aaron Rai shot a 2-under 68 Saturday in the third round to extend his lead from four to six strokes at the Hong Kong Open. SENT: 230 words.

FIG--INTERNATIONAUX DE FRANCE

GRENOBLE, France — The free skate of the last Grand Prix this season offers skaters their final chance to qualify for the upcoming finals in Canada next month. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

LUG--WORLD CUP

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Natalie Geisenberger's quest for a seventh straight World Cup women's overall championship is off to a flying start. SENT: 130 words. Will be updated with doubles.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

PHILADELPHIA — Jordan Clarkson scored 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, Rodney Hood had 25 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers stunned Philadelphia 121-112 on Friday night, ending the 76ers' 20-game home winning streak. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

BUFFALO, New York — Jeff Skinner scored 3:06 into overtime after getting the tying goal late in regulation, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Friday for their eighth straight victory. SENT: 1,370 words, photo.

FBN--OBIT-TEXANS-MCNAIR

HOUSTON — Robert "Bob" McNair, the man who brought football back to Houston after the Oilers left for Tennessee by founding the Texans, has died. He was 81. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 1,460 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.