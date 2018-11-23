SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has appointed a philosopher to serve as education minister in his government.

The selection of Ricardo Velez Rodriguez was announced Thursday night after evangelical lawmakers openly criticized a more moderate name being considered for the job.

Rodriguez previously taught in military academies and currently teaches at the Federal Unviersity of Ouro Preto. He has written more than 30 books.

Far-right leader Bolsonaro is a former army captain.

Rodriguez said in a statement that he will fight against what he calls a "leftist" approach to education in Brazil. Bolsonaro has previously said that he would like to champion a bill against "Marxist indoctrination" and gender-biased teachings at public schools.

Many education specialists say such an initiative would roll back freedom of expression.