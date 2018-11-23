SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Authorities in El Salvador say they have arrested four more people allegedly tied to the "black widow" killing scheme in which a gang arranged marriages, killed the husbands and then made their wives collect life insurance policies.

Seven people were already in custody. Police said Friday the new arrests include a doctor and a lawyer who were part of the Mara Salvatrucha criminal structure.

The women involved were allegedly forced into the marriages with men who believed they were marrying United States citizens who would help them get to the U.S. The men were told the insurance policies were a requirement.

The marriages generally lasted a month and then the men were killed. The widows were forced to claim the bodies and then collect on the policies.